Narendra Modi to appear in Man vs Wild on Discovery channel

Mr Modi in new Avatar

Published 1 August 2019 at 4:56pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 5:05pm
By Harleen Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
This episode of Man vs Wild featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was filmed in the jungles of Uttarakhand and will be telecast across 180 countries.

PM Narendra Modi will appear on Discovery channel on the show Man vs Wild on August 12. It will be broadcast in  five languages, on 12 channels and across.

Priyanka Chopra is the only Bollywood star to feature in 2019 Instagram rich-list.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurana are shooting for Gulabo Sitabo

Click on the link above and hear more about these and other stories in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup. 

