Narendra Modi to appear in Man vs Wild on Discovery channel

PM Narendra Modi will appear on Discovery channel on the show Man vs Wild on August 12. It will be broadcast in five languages, on 12 channels and across.





Priyanka Chopra is the only Bollywood star to feature in 2019 Instagram rich-list.





Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurana are shooting for Gulabo Sitabo





Click on the link above and hear more about these and other stories in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















