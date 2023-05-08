National Cabinet approves a proposal to extend funding for after-hours access to primary health care programs

The National Cabinet approved a proposal to extend funding for after-hours access to primary care programs that were due to end in June.





Mr Albanese pledged 2.2 billion dollars to the Strengthening Medicare Fund, which will support the health workforce to expand and deliver longer operating hours.





"Today, to pre-empt some of the announcements that will be in the federal budget in a week and a half time, I am pleased to say that we agreed, and there was endorsement for the Commonwealth's initial announcements when it comes to health of some $2.2 billion of practical measures to strengthen Medicare. One of the things that we need to do is to improve primary care delivery so that it takes pressure off our public hospital systems around the country."





The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners welcomed the announcement, saying greater support for general practice is the key to relieve the strain on the entire health system.





New research released by Australia's peak medical body shows performance of public hospitals continues to decline. The Australian Medical Association's 2023 Public Hospital Report Card found emergency and essential surgery wait times are still blowing out.





AMA President Professor Steve Robson says hospital performance is at its lowest ever and highlights a need for health ministers to overhaul funding.





"I'm the eighth AMA president to stand here and say things are getting worse. We know around the country our public hospitals are under pressure . It makes it difficult for people to see a public hospital specialist, it makes it difficult for Australians to get their care in emergency departments, and it leads to a long and unacceptable waits to have a planned surgical operation, we're seeing it around the country. COVID has made things worse, but these were long standing pressures that Australians have been experiencing when they're trying to get to care in public hospitals."





Professor Robson also says the funding for after-hours access will prevent people from having to go to emergency departments, but hopes for more longer term reform.



