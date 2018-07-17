Nationwide shortage of flu shots deeply impacts Melbourne

The influenza or flu season is in top gear in Australia. This is usually the time when many people flock to pharmacies, public hospitals and GPs to get the vaccine against various strains of influenza, commonly known as the flu shot. But since May this year, most people in Australia have met with disappointment as the flu vaccine has been unavailable due to its high demand and short supply.





However, it seems that the only place in Melbourne, where you can get this vaccine without being a hospital-admitted patient, is Northern Hospital in Epping.





A spokesperson of the hospital told SBS Punjabi , “Whilst there is a nationwide shortage, we do currently have adequate stocks of flu vaccines as we ordered additional supplies several months ago.”





This means that those people living in the City of Hume (in Melbourne), one can walk into the free flu vaccination camp, situated inside the Northern Hospital.





After what is being reported in the media as a “horror flu season” in 2017, which saw hundreds of cases of flu amongst which some people had to be hospitalised and some even died, the demand for the vaccine has spiked this year.





According to media reports, 10 million doses had been administered by May and 800,000 more were ordered before the shortage became known.





SBS Punjabi spoke with many people who had returned empty handed from pharmacies, which is where people usually head first to get flu shots. The next stop for the vaccine is public hospitals, but most people were told that the vaccine is available either for those currently suffering from flu or for those above 65 years of age.





However, those who are not yet suffering from flu, can make use of the flu vaccine camp at Northern Hospital till the end of July. Emphasising that nobody has been denied the vaccine, Northern Hospital’s spokesperson added: “We particularly encourage children aged between 6 months and 5 years, and 5 years and above who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications; for example, severe asthma, lung or heart disease, low immunity or diabetes; pregnant women (anytime during pregnancy), aboriginal people aged 15 years and above and adults aged 65 years and older.”





According to medical experts who SBS Punjabi spoke with, getting the vaccine in June or July helps the body build immunity towards flu.





The countrywide shortage is being addressed with fast-tracked manufacturing in Australia along with imported vaccine expected to be available by only August.





Listen to this feature in Punjabi here.





