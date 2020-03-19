'Need help? Call us': Sikh volunteers deliver free food to people in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak

A constantly ringing phone in the background, volunteers preparing food packages, a team swiftly loading goods and others delivering to those in need- this is how members of the Sikh Volunteers Australia group are operating around the clock to reach out to those in need.





Highlights:





Sikh volunteer groups distribute free food to people in self-isolation

Volunteers are delivering food and grocery to older people and overseas arrivals

Sikh volunteers claim they are following safety protocols during the delivery process

Melbourne-based Manpreet Singh, a volunteer with the group said while the service is for everyone in need, they are paying special attention to vulnerable members of the society, particularly older people and those who have arrived from overseas and are currently in mandatory self-isolation to reduce the risk of transmission.





“We are delivering food packages to the aged people, most of whom either can't go out or are not getting access to essential food items and grocery because of panic buying in the supermarkets.





Sikh Volunteers Australia distributing free food to people in self-isolation in Melbourne. Source: Supplied





“In addition, we are also delivering meals and care packages to people who have arrived from other countries and are now at home in self-isolation,” said Mr Singh.





He added that the volunteers are working different shifts to ensure they can reach out to more people across the state.





“Currently we have 103 registered volunteers with the group who are carrying out different tasks. We started this service on Wednesday and we have already delivered over 300 food packages.”





Also pressed into service are volunteers of Khalsa Foundation Australia, who have set-up a mobile food delivery support in collaboration with the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara Craigieburn in north Melbourne.





A Khalsa Foundation Australia volunteer standing next to the food packages ready to be delivered. Source: Supplied





Kamaldeep Singh, who is volunteering with the group said from food preparation to delivery, every service is being carried out under strict adherence of safety guidelines that have been put in place by the government.





“All volunteers preparing food are wearing gloves and masks and those delivering food have been instructed to keep the packages at the doorstep of those availing the service," said Mr Singh.





"Volunteers receive the call, deliver it to the given address and then leave a message confirming the delivery and move on to next. They do not come in direct contact with the person in need.”





Volunteers wearing masks while delivering free food in Melbourne. Source: Supplied





He added that Sikhs around the world have been at the forefront of philanthropic work and they are doing exactly what’s expected out of them.





“Sikhs value generosity and believe in sharing wealth and helping anyone in need whether it was in the time when the country was facing the bushfire crisis or now when the country needs us the most. We are just doing our bit because we believe in the wellbeing of all humanity,” said Mr Singh.





Click on the audio player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





Sikh volunteers preparing food to be delivered to people amidst coronavirus outbreak. Source: Supplied





As of the time of publication, only people who have recently travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and experienced symptoms within 14 days are advised to be tested.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook .















