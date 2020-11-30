New COVID-19 health alert issued in South Australia

Despite recording no new cases today [[Sun 29 Nov]], South Australia is on look-out after a man infected with coronavirus breached quarantine.





South Australia Health issued an urgent COVID-19 alert after the man, in his 30s, visited a range of locations.





He is a casual contact of another infectious case from the English Language Institute at Flinders University's Sturt Campus.





Three people at the language school have tested positive.





Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says anyone who attended the four high-risk locations during the listed times should get tested, even if they have no symptoms and quarantine until they get a result.





Flinders University Sturt campus, the timing is from the 13th of November to the 28th of November. The next venue of concern is the Big W Brickworks at Torrensville. And these next three are specifically Sunday the 22nd of November. The next site is The Foodland at Norwood. The timing is 1:20pm until 2pm. Kmart at Kurralta Park, 2:45pm till 3:10pm.





