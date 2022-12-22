SBS Punjabi

New NDIS living options offer potential win-wins

Carly Bishop (L) and Phoebe Tough Source: SBS

Published 22 December 2022 at 2:59pm
By Emma Kellaway, Monique Pueblos, Harleen Kaur
The disability community and the NDIS are hoping more people will take up an option that helps give some people with disability the freedom to choose how and where they want to live. Individualised Living Options (ILO) is an NDIS support that combines existing services with support from the community, pairing participants with a host or housemate who provides informal care.

Since ILOs were successfully piloted last year, around 1,000 people around Australia have received ILO funding, with about another 1,000 currently in the process.

HireUp is one of the handful of NDIS providers facilitating the program.

Laura O'Reilly is HireUp's CEO.

"ILO is the future of how people with disability are going to live going forward. ILO arrangements are sort of much more typical mainstream arrangements, involve people with disability living with able bodied flat mates or in a host arrangement in a much more diverse array of circumstances - as diverse as the number of people in the program."

As of September this year, there were more than 550,000 people with disability being supported by the NDIS.

While the number of participants currently receiving funding for ILO supports is small, the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) encourages ILOs as an alternative to traditional group homes.

As the program continues to be implemented across Australia, the initiative is garnering support among the disability community.

Nicole Lee is the President of People with Disability Australia.

"So this opens up those options and gives us more I guess the everyday life that other people are having. Lots of younger people have share houses and have housemates and flatmates - what's wrong with us being able to utilise a similar sort of thing?

While she says the program is a positive initiative, she says all options must be kept open for those seeking disability housing support.
