New parent visa is 'absolutely unfair' says Sandhu family

The Sandhu family

The Sandhu family Source: Supplied

Published 18 April 2019 at 2:13pm, updated 18 April 2019 at 2:20pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
On Wednesday, April 17, applications opened for the long-awaited new temporary parent visa, designed to provide an alternative to the existing permanent visa options for parents of migrants.

Migrant communities have campaigned for years for long-term visas to allow families to reunite with their grandparents but many migrants say they feel excluded by the unrealistic conditions of the new visa class.

Inderdeep and Harpreet Sandhu had hoped their parents could come to Australia from India under the new temporary parent visa, so they could spend more time with their three children. 

But Harpreet says now it's here, it's not what was promised.

This new visa is temporary and costs between $5,000 and $20,000. 

Migrants can lodge new parent visa applications from next week



It is limited to only one set of parents who must have their own health insurance, and it requires an annual family income of at least $83,000. 

The Sandhus say they don’t meet the income threshold.

Inderdeep Sandhu is in remission after a battle with breast cancer and has had to quit her job.  

A long-term campaigner for extended parent visas, Arvind Duggal, says migrant communities deserve fairer terms, calling the new visa "un-Australian and unethical."

Immigration Minister David Coleman told SBS News,"The new visa will help thousands of Australian families, and it’s been successfully introduced by the Government despite ongoing opposition from the Labor Party."

