New research finds two doses of any vaccine will offer similar COVID-19 protection

New research on vaccine efficacy confirms two doses of any COVID-19 vaccine remain the best protection against the virus' Delta variant.





Research conducted in the United Kingdom by Oxford University and the Office for National Statistics has confirmed that having two doses of any COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect against the Delta variant.





The largest study of its kind suggests the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, though initially less effective, offers the same high protection as the Pfizer-BioNTech after four to five months.





But neither is as effective against Delta as it is against the Alpha variant, responsible for most U-K infections last winter.





Researchers say while they believe the Moderna vaccine is "almost certainly at least as good as the others", there was insufficient data to include it in the study.





They analysed two and a half million test results from nearly 750,000 participants.





The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had 93 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic infection two weeks after the second dose, compared with Oxford-AstraZeneca's 71 per cent.





Over time, however, the Pfizer-BioNTech's effectiveness dropped while the Oxford-AstraZeneca's remained largely the same, the study found.





It comes as New York marks its emergence from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic with a star-studded free concert in Central Park on Saturday, August 21.





Record producer Clive Davis put together the event with promoters Live Nation.





It's for a great cause. We're reopening New York City to the rest of the world and music will be the catalyst, and I know we've put together an unforgettable night of music.





