New research shows huge deficit in swimming skills across Australia

Little girl at edge of pool

WIMSAFER Report discovers 56 per cent of Australian parents are unsure if their child could get themselves to safety in a water emergency. Source: Getty / Bolot/Getty Images

Published 23 November 2022 at 10:30pm
By Massilia Aili, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

New research has revealed alarming statistics on swim safety, as reports of drowning increased by 15 per cent this year. Only one in five parents feel their child is a capable swimmer, but many parents say they are unable to afford to enrol their child in swimming lessons.

It's vital to children's water safety, but nearly 50 per cent of Australian children are currently not enrolled in swimming lessons.

That's according to Swim Australia's new SWIMSAFER Report, which shows over half of Australian parents are unsure if their child could get themselves to safety in a water emergency.

 It doesn't help that some parents lack skills themselves - with over a third claiming to lack confidence in their own ability in an emergency situation.

Australian Olympic swimmer, Gian Rooney, is a SWIMSAFER Week Ambassador.

She says these statistics are alarming.

Culturally and linguistically diverse communities are tragically overrepresented in drowning statistics - that's according to Swim Australia's CEO.

And learning to swim is about more than just safety.

Over 500 swim schools are celebrating SWIMSAFER Week across the country, with a range of events looking to promote swim safety for children.




