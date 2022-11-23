New research shows huge deficit in swimming skills across Australia

It's vital to children's water safety, but nearly 50 per cent of Australian children are currently not enrolled in swimming lessons.





That's according to Swim Australia's new SWIMSAFER Report, which shows over half of Australian parents are unsure if their child could get themselves to safety in a water emergency.





It doesn't help that some parents lack skills themselves - with over a third claiming to lack confidence in their own ability in an emergency situation.





Australian Olympic swimmer, Gian Rooney, is a SWIMSAFER Week Ambassador.





She says these statistics are alarming.





Culturally and linguistically diverse communities are tragically overrepresented in drowning statistics - that's according to Swim Australia's CEO.





And learning to swim is about more than just safety.



