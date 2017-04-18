SBS Punjabi

New temporary visas to replace 457 visa category

Published 18 April 2017 at 7:01pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 5:49pm
The prime minister said a new temporary visa will soon be put in place to let the businesses fill the skill gap, which need to hire foreign workers. SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal reports....

Narinder Sandhu, a Perth-based migration consultant says the move will have a significant impact on temporary migrants who wanted to have a future in this temporary foreign worker scheme.

“It is a big decision. But there is no need to panic. The overseas workers currently on 457 visas will not be affected,” said Ms Sandhu.

“The new occupation lists introduced from 19 April 2017 will apply to new applications only.”

“Students and temporary residents will still be able to lodge 457 visas until March 2018.”

“The 457 scheme will be replaced by two new temporary skilled worker visas - a short and medium term program.”

“The short-term, two-year visa will have an optional two-year extension available before a visa-holder must leave the country to apply again.”

“A medium-term, four-year visa program will target higher skilled workers and these workers will be able to apply for permanent residency.”

“Another option would be to consider Skilled Migration options or apply for employer sponsored visa in regional Australia (RSMS - Subclass 187).”

