New Zealanders get direct pathway to Australian citizenship

CHRIS HIPKINS AUSTRALIA VISIT

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to media at Rongotai Airport in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Mr Hipkins will travel to Brisbane to celebrate Australia's relaxing of citizenship requirements for Kiwis. (AAP Image/Ben McKay) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BEN MCKAY/AAPIMAGE

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders living in Australia will soon have a direct pathway to Australian citizenship allowing them to access social welfare, student loans and housing support. The news has been warmly welcomed by New Zealand's Prime Minister describing the change as 'historic'.

Around 400,000 Kiwis will be eligible, bringing with it access to social, housing and disability support, student loans, and the right to vote.

Rights that many Australians already enjoy across the Tasman.

The changes will come into effect from the 1st of July.

It will apply to New Zealanders on temporary and special category visas, who have lived in Australia for at least four years.

And it’s retrospective, applying to those who have been in Australia since 2001.

Previous hurdles to citizenship, including income and health tests will be removed, but standard English and character tests will apply.

The visa application will cost $490.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has welcomed the news.

"I think it is a significant advance in the relationship between New Zealand and Australia. It's a very significant day for Kiwis living in Australia, many who have lived there for quite some time now, a decade or more, who have been living with this temporary permanent status hanging over them."
