'No less than a miracle': Heartwrenching story of Brisbane's four-year-old burns survivor

Brahmnoor Kaur, also known as ‘Kookie,’ fought the battle of and for her life at Queensland Children’s hospital after a kitchen accident at home.





At the tender age of four, scalding burns came down tough on her delicate skin.





Her father, Atambeer Singh Kalra told SBS Punjabi that she faced a life-threatening situation after she accidentally pulled the wire of a rice cooker sitting on the kitchen benchtop, from which hot water poured down on her body.





“It was the worst nightmare of our life. Our family was around but it happened so quickly that we didn’t know what to do. She got injured so badly that we feared for her life.





“The boiling water severely burnt her body. Her mouth was open, through which the hot water entered and badly damaged her airways,” recalled Mr Singh, overwhelmed with emotion. Kookie was admitted at Brisbane’s Queensland Children's Hospital. Source: Supplied by Atambeer Singh Kalra





Mr Singh and his family are thankful for the extensive medical attention her daughter has received. The advice they got over the phone was very timely and also proved to be a lifesaver.





“Our healthcare professionals are the best! Within 10 minutes, two ambulances reached our doorstep. While we were waiting for them, the ambulance operator guided my elder daughter and wife over the phone about first aid. We tried to cool the affected area with water therapy and ice packs,” he recollects.





He describes the scene as “terrible” which “turned the family numb”.





“The paramedics gave us the confidence about how to act in those critical moments. We are very thankful for the immediate medical assistance that saved our daughter’s life,” Mr Singh adds.





Kookie was then taken to Brisbane’s Queensland Children's Hospital.

“We were almost in tears when we saw the care they provided to our daughter. There were around 30 specialists and healthcare workers waiting for the ambulance that took Kookie to hospital,” Mr Singh recollects.





The medical team attending to her remained in the operation theatre for about six hours.





“They said it was a difficult and life-threatening situation and she will need to be on a ventilator for a few days. But they asked us to stay positive and hope for the best,” he adds. Singh family decorated Kookie's room at Queensland Children’s Hospital, Brisbane. Source: Supplied





For the next 12 days, Kookie remained in a critical condition in the ICU but the medical services, her resilience and strength helped her slowly show signs of life.





“These were the longest two weeks of our life. We constantly prayed to the almighty to see our little princess smile,” says the father.





God has given this strong little woman courage to fight for her life.

To show her a “gentle spark”, the family celebrated her birthday while she was on her hospital bed.





“Family, friends and hospital staff joined us on the occasion. Purple is her favourite colour. So, we had a purple-themed celebration on her fourth birthday on X February,” Mr Singh adds. Kookie's birthday celebrations at Queensland Children's Hospital (photo taken in Feb 2021) Source: Supplied





Gratitude for healthcare workers





Mr Singh, who was once admired for his honesty as a taxi driver in Brisbane , feels lucky to live in Australia.





The young Indian migrant family is lost for words to appreciate Medicare and healthcare workers at this time of crisis.





“We are lucky to be living in Australia, which we feel has one of the world’s best healthcare systems. Our sincere thanks to all the kind-hearted and hardworking healthcare workers who were there to serve us,” he says with gratitude.





To have our daughter back is no less than a miracle. They are not healthcare workers but angels from the heavens above who put life back into our daughter.

“We give our blessings and good wishes to the medical teams who looked after her. They were very compassionate and professional in their approach,” he adds.

Mr Singh is also very thankful to his friends who helped the family get through this tough phase.





"They were very kind to visit us at the hospital on a daily basis. They brought us homemade food and gave us the much-needed emotional support. We are very thankful to everyone who prayed for Kookie’s good health and wellbeing," he adds. Kookie is returning back to normal (photo taken in April 2021) Source: Supplied





Kookie is back





The four-year-old burns survivor is now out of danger and has returned home.





The Singh family is glad to see vital signs of recovery.





“She has had some grafting on the left shoulder and has also started to grow her hair back.





“We are very happy to see her walking again. Our main aim is to give her the best chance for a happy and fulfilling life, free from pain and worries. We hope she will recover soon to enjoy her childhood,” concludes Mr Singh.





According to her treating surgeons, Kookie may take another six to eight months to heal completely.







Click on the player to listen to the full interview with Atambeer Singh Kalra.





