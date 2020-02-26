'No longer feel safe to drive': Taxi driver attacked with an axe, robbed and chased by four men

Western Australia police are seeking digital evidence of the incident that occurred at about 3.40 am on Saturday in Perth’s Queens Park suburb.





The police said a silver sedan pulled up near the taxi and four men got out before attacking Mr Singh.





Taxi driver attacked, robbed and chased by four men in Perth's south-east

One of the assailants was armed with an axe, which he used to smash the window and hit the driver

The Western Australia police is seeking digital evidence of the incident

At least one of the assailants was armed with an axe, which he used to smash the window and hit the driver.





The smashed glass caused several injuries on Mr Singh’s arm, however, strikes with the axe are not believed to have caused any further injury, according to the police statement.





The men then stole cash before departing in the same car.





Reliving the brutal attack, Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi that once he managed to escape the scene, he parked the car outside his house and “screamed for help.”





“As soon as I parked the car, I shouted for help –‘please save me’.





“My wife and a couple who stays with us immediately came out and were shocked to see me wounded and my clothes drenched in blood,” said Mr Singh.





He was then transferred to the Royal Perth hospital where he was discharged after four hours of receiving treatment. A picture of broken glass strewn across the driver's seat of the car Source: Supplied





Photos of Mr Singh’s car show smashed glass strewn across the driving seat and mats and spots of blood were also found on the door.





“I was terrified, to say the least, and my first instinct was to save my life. I could not see their faces as they were covered. They also robbed me of at least $180 that I had in my pocket, my phone and another one that a customer had accidentally left in the taxi.





“After trying very hard, when I managed to escape in my car, they chased me, tried to block me at the roundabout, which caused me to hit the car in the kerb.





"This flattened the right tyre of my car but I continued to drive until I managed to reach home,” said Mr Singh. A picture of Ravinder Singh's car Source: Supplied





'No longer feel safe to drive'

Mr Singh added that he will go back to driving until he finds another alternative source of earning.





“I will drive for now, but not during the night. But after this attack, I no longer feel safe and I am thinking of changing my profession,” said Mr Singh.





This incident is the latest case of violence against taxi drivers.





Balli Singh, the vice-chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations of Western Australia has voiced concerns, calling for safer working conditions for taxi drivers.





“This is just outrageous. Our taxi drivers don’t deserve to work in such unsafe conditions.





“I would urge the taxi industry and authorities to address the issue and work towards ensuring the health and safety of the drivers while on duty.”





SBS Punjabi has contacted Mr Singh's taxi company for a comment.





Police are calling for information as well as any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area. Anyone who can help should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.





Click on the player in the picture above to listen to Mr Singh's interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.









