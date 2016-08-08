"No means no" - Health Educator Gagan Cheema talks about importance of safe sex education among kids.

With changing times, the sexual practices of this generation are changing and kids are becoming sexually active at a very young age. Even though there is information overload through digital media, there is no guarantee that the information they are getting online or from friends is right or safe.





Even though this is a concern with many parents, parents still find it hard or hesitate to have “the talk” with their kids to teach them about safe sex practice. We talked to Health Educator Gagan Kaur Cheema from Multicultural Centre for Women's Health about the challenges that Punjabi parents face in initiating the topic of safe sex with their young children.





Gagan also highlighted that when parents realise that their children are becoming sexually active, it is important for them to educate the kids about safe sex to protect them from dangers of unsafe sexual practices.





The key messages of Gagan's talk were:

1. Young people need parent's help to obtain information about safe sex practices; social media, internet and friends' advice may be too confusing and even dangerous.





2. To protect children from an experience of unwanted sex, they should be made aware that sex should never be forced upon them. "No means no".





3. Unsafe sex practices can lead to Sexually Transmissible Infections or STIs, and Blood Born Viruses BBVs.





4. Information can be obtained from Family Planning Clinics (1800 013 052 in Melbourne) and Sexual Health Centres in each state (1800 032 017 in Melbourne)



