‘No means no’: Women in our culture need to be educated about consent, says Punjabi actress

Key Points Gippy Grewal, Tania Sharma and Rajdeep Shoker starrer Punjabi film 'Mitran da Naa Chalda' is set to release on International Women's Day on 8 March 2023

It's a comedy-drama highlighting the struggles of women in today's world

'The film has tried to highlight never talked about heavy issues of our society on a lighter note," says film actors

Directed by Pankaj Batra, Zee Studio's latest Punjabi movie 'MitranDa Naa Chalda' is set to hit theatres on International Women's Day on 8 March 2023.





Talking to SBS Punjabi, the lead actress Tania Sharma said the film highlights the critical issue of consent and how people are often subjected to harassment for defending their rights.





"We have tried to depict many pertinent issues plaguing our society in a comic way because humour encourages Punjabi audiences to watch films on the big screen," she said.





Ms Sharma said it's important for both men and women to feel in control of their emotions and body.





"Our perspectives have become biased due to society's conditioning, and life gets harder when you don't have authority over your self," she added.



A scene from the movie. Raj Shoker, who came into the limelight as a presenter with UK-based Brit Asia TV, is the other protagonist in the film.





The young actor said though the film's narrative on the surface sounds serious, the issues have been represented through comedy.





"These days, Punjabi cinema is slowly coming of age, and we are hoping that the audience would love the plot," she said.





Click on the audio player to listen to the interviews with Tania Sharma and Raj Shoker in Punjabi:

