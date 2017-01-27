Nostalgia, reflections and reality of a migrant's journey

Karan Vir Sharma is a Melbourne based health professional, who writes prose and poetry in his spare time.





Here are his thoughts, as he nostalgically remembers his small village in Punjab, narrates lasting childhood memories, and then, leaving the nostalgia aside, assesses the modern day Punjab.





As Karan says, " Quite like a plaintiff and a lawyer and a judge, I asked the court of my heart, whether I did the right thing by migrating here; and the answer was, a resounding YES".





Karan Vir Sharma at SBS studios in Melbourne Source: SBS Punjabi









