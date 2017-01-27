SBS Punjabi

Nostalgia, reflections and reality of a migrant's journey

Karan Vir Sharma

Published 27 January 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 27 January 2017 at 4:13pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Every migrant who lives in a foreign land often thinks fondly of the homeland and revels in the memories of what was left behind. Invariably, a doubt crosses the mind, " Did I do the right thing by migrating?" But over the years, with every successive visit back home, the difference between what "was" and what "is" grows, and the thought process changes.

Karan Vir Sharma is a Melbourne based health professional, who writes prose and poetry in his spare time.

 Here are his thoughts, as he nostalgically remembers his small village in Punjab, narrates lasting childhood memories, and then, leaving the nostalgia aside, assesses the modern day Punjab.

As Karan says, " Quite like a plaintiff and a lawyer and a judge, I asked the court of my heart, whether I did the right thing by migrating here; and the answer was, a resounding YES".

Karan Vir Sharma at SBS studios in Melbourne
