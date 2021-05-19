‘Not acceptable’: Sikh community reacts after government bans 'kirpan' in NSW schools

Highlights Australia’s Sikh community has urged the NSW government to lift the ban on carrying kirpan in schools

In a joint statement from nearly 50 Sikh organisations, the ASA demands a review of the school policy

NSW Department of Education changed its policy after the alleged stabbing of a student in Sydney earlier this month

The Australian Sikh Association (ASA) that serves Sydney’s Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood, which has the largest Sikh congregation in Australia, demands the government review its decision that bars carrying a kirpan (a ceremonial dagger carried by baptised Sikhs as an article of faith) in the state’s public schools.





“We call upon the state government to withdraw the ban and work with the Sikh community to arrive at a workable solution that guarantees the safety of all Australians while maintaining our right to practice our religion,” ASA said in a joint statement with nearly 50 Sikh organisations across Australia.





“We call upon the decision-makers and influencers of the NSW state government to protect our freedom of religion, which had given us solace and support when we immigrated to this lovely country that we have made our home and raised families in,” the statement added.





Advertisement

The statement also mentioned that the ban was imposed without taking the Sikh community into confidence or consultation, in response to an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old Sikh student, who is “believed to have been bullied in school”.





“The Sikh community unanimously condemns bullying and the consequences that follow if bullying is left unchecked. We also offer any support required to both students involved in this incident and to their families.





“We also strongly urge the state government to address issues related to bullying of Sikh students that might go unreported by establishing a task force” the statement elaborated. A stock photo of the Sikh 'kirpan'. Source: Getty Images/Jason Hetherington





Meanwhile, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has defended her government’s decision citing safety as the reason behind this ban on carrying all types of knives in the state’s public schools.





She said New South Wales education minister Sarah Mitchell had met leaders of the Sikh community on 17 May before announcing this decision.





“I know she's put to them suggestions about having appropriate symbols to replace a weapon. I don't think taking a weapon of any description to school in this day and age is appropriate. However, we appreciate symbols or other equivalent gestures may be appropriate,” she said.





This comes in the wake of an incident at Glenwood High School in Sydney's northwest two weeks ago when a 14-year old boy allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old using his kirpan . A file photo of NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Source: AAP





Gurvinder Singh, director of the Australian chapter of the international non-profit organisation United Sikhs, told SBS Punjabi that they are planning to highlight this issue at an international level to seek an acceptable outcome for the Sikh community.





We deeply regret the decision taken by the education minister of New South Wales to ban the kirpan, a Sikh article of faith, in schools, without consulting the Sikh community.

“It is highly unacceptable. This is only one incident that has caused such a stir. The issue is bigger than what it seems to be from the surface. Banning articles of faith instead of addressing the underlying issue of schoolyard bullying, intimidation and hate are never going to serve the purpose,” Mr Singh elaborated.





United Sikhs’ international legal director Mejindarpal Kaur said they’re liaising with community organisations including ASA to make representations to the New South Wales government to reverse this ban. Members of the Sikh community celebrating Vaisakhi in April 2018 in Sydney. Source: ASA/SBS Punjabi





Amar Singh, president of Sikh organisation Turbans 4 Australia, has also criticised the government's decision.





“Sikhs have been carrying kirpan s for over 50 years in Australia without issue. We are upset that the government is going to target our community based on a single event,” Mr Singh said.





“I mean, there are all sorts of examples where a policy change is needed, but they haven’t done much in that regard. For instance, we see glassing and fights in pubs every day across Australia and but we are not going to put pubs down, or are we,” he questioned. A representative image of a Sikh kirpan. Source: SBS





Harinder Kaur, co-founder of the not-for-profit organisation Harman Foundation, has also called upon the New South Wales government to withdraw this ban.





“They must do it immediately and commence consultations with the Sikh community so that a meaningful resolution can be obtained amicably and responsibly,” she said.





“The core issue that remains to be addressed is bullying and hate that our Sikh students face on a day-to-day basis in New South Wales schools. We urge the government to take steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all students,” Ms Kaur concluded.





Click this link to listen to these interviews in Punjabi.





LISTEN TO ‘Not acceptable’: Sikh community reacts after government bans 'kirpan' in NSW schools SBS Punjabi 19/05/2021 17:19 Play







Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









