SBS Punjabi

Now you can use interpreters for telehealth consultation with doctor

SBS Punjabi

Interpreting service at work in a telehealth session

Interpreting service at work in a telehealth session Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2020 at 9:30am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Three-way video telehealth sessions, with an interpreter present, are revolutionising Australia’s healthcare system. Health professionals have welcomed the uptake in the technology, acknowledging telephone interpreting could sometimes be problematic.

Published 27 July 2020 at 9:30am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Australians from non-English speaking backgrounds are statistically less likely to access health services regularly, which often leads to poorer health outcomes. And with many at home more often since the pandemic began, doctors are concerned these effects may compound.

This prompted Western Sydney's Local Health District to bring forward the release of its new virtual care service, which includes a three-way video interpreting platform that anyone can access.

Dr Renu Narchal, a senior lecturer at Western Sydney University's school of psychology, says the visual element is very important, as interpreting is not only about words.

"The body language is really important, and also the emotions, and the facial expressions et cetera that come through the so-called friendly, or unfriendly look, the sense of empathy that somebody might get. So yes those links are certainly important and it would be good to have that kind of face-to-face conversation with the person."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?