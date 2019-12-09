SBS Punjabi

Number of students learning Punjabi in Victoria has grown exponentially since 2001

Bavraj Singh and Nayamat Kaur love to hand-write Punjabi on fatties

Bavraj Singh and Nayamat Kaur hand-writing Punjabi alphabet in a class in Wodonga Source: Supplied

Published 9 December 2019 at 11:20am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Manpreet K Singh, MP Singh
‘From one or two classes in 2001, the number of students who now study Punjabi from prep to Year 12 has grown exponentially in Victoria, with one centre in Hampton Park alone teaching well over 400 students,” says Harmeet Singh Sidhu, who is one of the Punjabi language coordinators for Victorian School of Languages.

Victoria was the first state in Australia to formally introduce Punjabi to the school curriculum through Victorian School of Languages in 2001. 

Back in 2005, it also became the first Australian state to introduce Punjabi as a Language Other than English (LOTE) subject in the Year 12 VCE level. 

One of the current coordinators of Punjabi learning at VSL, Harmeet Singh Sidhu says the number of enrolments has had an extraordinary growth across all grades since the first class in 2001. 

“This is largely due to the huge growth in the Punjabi community in Victoria, as revealed by the 2016 Census. But the credit also credit goes to the students who are enthusiastic about learning their mother tongue, and their parents, who have enrolled the students at various centres across Victoria.” 
Learning Punjabi
Source: Supplied


There are currently 12 centres in the state where students can learn Punjabi, including four centres in regional Victoria. 

The centres within Melbourne city and its suburbs include Blackburn, Craigieburn, Caroline Springs, Hampton, Melton, Taylors Lakes, Thomastown and Truganina, with the regional centres being Ballarat, Geelong, Shepparton and Wodonga. 

“Hampton Park is by far our largest centre”, says Mr Sidhu about the centre located in Melbourne’s south-east. 

“We have 17 different classes running there, with 26 students in each of them.” 

“The Craigieburn centre, where I teach, only started a few years ago, but has a large number of enrolments. In addition to that, there are many students in the waiting list, which has also been growing continuously,” he says. 

“The centre at Thomastown runs 13 different classes. Even the centre in Truganina, which is the newest one opened by VSL for Punjabi classes, is running 12 full classes already,” he adds. 
VSL Area Manager (Area Northwest) Mr Sadik Cagdas informing Punjabi parents about benefits of LOTE at VCE level
VSL Area Manager (Area Northwest) Mr Sadik Cagdas informing Punjabi parents about benefits of LOTE at VCE level Source: Supplied


Speaking about the advantages of taking up Punjabi as a subject in Year 12 (VCE), Mr Sidhu says, “ It has a very positive impact on the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank that the students receive at the end of the year.” 

“LOTE languages scale up, which can increase the ATAR score. Additionally, some universities also give additional consideration for students who take up Punjabi (or any other LOTE) in Year 12,” he says. 

“I encourage all students to consider this as a preferred option – not only will you stay connected to your roots and to your culture, but it can also prove very beneficial for you in achieving a better ATAR score.”

Annual cultural performance by VSL students learning Punjabi
Annual cultural performance by VSL students learning Punjabi Source: Supplied


Mr Sidhu says Victorian School of Languages is now taking enrolments for the year 2020 school year. Anyone with a query should call 03 9474 0500.

To hear our full interview with Mr Sidhu, click on the audio link above.

