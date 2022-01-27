Nurses and healthcare workers still facing challenges

Nationally, 93.1% of people over 16 are double dosed with a COVID-19 vaccination, and over 7 million Australians over 18 have received their booster. As Australia moves through the Omicron wave and vaccination figures climb, hospitalisation figures are starting to plateau.





Despite this, Australian Nursing and Midwifery acting federal secretary Lori-Ann Sharp says it's a long way until nurses and healthcare workers will see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.





