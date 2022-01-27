SBS Punjabi

Nurses and healthcare workers still facing challenges

Government data reveals higher rate of COVID-19 deaths among Australia's migrant communities.

Published 28 January 2022 at 8:09am, updated 28 January 2022 at 9:40am
By Ellie Mitchell
Presented by MP Singh
While COVID-19 hospitalisation numbers are plateauing, nurses and healthcare workers say they're are far from a respite. They're predicting a spike in case numbers as people gather across the country for January 26 events and prepare to return to in-person school and work.

Nationally, 93.1% of people over 16 are double dosed with a COVID-19 vaccination, and over 7 million Australians over 18 have received their booster. As Australia moves through the Omicron wave and vaccination figures climb, hospitalisation figures are starting to plateau.

Despite this, Australian Nursing and Midwifery acting federal secretary Lori-Ann Sharp says it's a long way until nurses and healthcare workers will see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this information in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


