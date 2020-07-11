SBS Punjabi

‘Oh Te Main’ by Tasaduq Hussain Bhatti: A classic analysis of the life

‘Oh Te Main’ by Tasaduq Hussain

Published 11 July 2020 at 10:00am
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Tasaduq Hussain Bhatti is a prominent Pakistani poet whose thoughts and compositions have touched millions of Punjabi speaking people across the globe.

‘Oh Te Main’ is the second book by Tasaduq Hussain Bhatti in which he paints a critical portrait and conveys the simultaneous experience of agony, optimism and emotional resilience.

 

 

 

