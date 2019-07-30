SBS Punjabi

One Nation's demand for plebiscite on migration rejected by Senate

SBS Punjabi

One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts were the only senators to vote for their plebiscite motion.

One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts were the only senators to vote for their plebiscite motion. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2019 at 5:22pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 11:05am
By Amy Hall
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has failed in her bid to hold a plebiscite on Australia's immigration levels at the next election. Her plan attracted damning criticism from both major parties and secured just two votes in Senate.

Published 30 July 2019 at 5:22pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 11:05am
By Amy Hall
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Declaring the bill unnecessary and inappropriate, senators from both sides of politics spoke of how reliant Australia's development as a nation has been on migration. Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker labelled Ms Hanson's bill "long on alarmism and short on realism."

Overwhelmingly, migrants have added to our nation by stimulating stronger growth, by creating jobs in our economy, by often times doing jobs that Australians don't seem to want to do, and in helping to slow the overall ageing of the Australian population.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Pauline Hanson's tough citizenship bill rejected

Hanson demands drastic reduction in migration intake

International students should have no work rights: Pauline Hanson



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?