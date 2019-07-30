One Nation's demand for plebiscite on migration rejected by Senate

Declaring the bill unnecessary and inappropriate, senators from both sides of politics spoke of how reliant Australia's development as a nation has been on migration. Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker labelled Ms Hanson's bill "long on alarmism and short on realism."





Overwhelmingly, migrants have added to our nation by stimulating stronger growth, by creating jobs in our economy, by often times doing jobs that Australians don't seem to want to do, and in helping to slow the overall ageing of the Australian population .





