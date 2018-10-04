Opposition doubts if government has numbers to bring changes to Australian citizenship

The Government’s proposal to make Australian citizenship tougher for migrants may face a new hurdle from The Greens.
Victoria 190 & 490 Visa invitation February round update Source: AAP
Published 4 October 2018 at 11:55am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
The Government’s proposed citizenship legislation is listed for introduction and passage through Parliament in the current Spring sittings. However, Greens Immigration Spokesperson Senator Nick McKim says the Government doesn’t have the numbers to have the Bill passed through the Senate.
Published 4 October 2018 at 11:55am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Share