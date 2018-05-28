Opposition 'not happy' with Super Saturday date for five by-elections

The Federal Opposition says nearly half a million Australian voters will be disenfranchised by a decision to hold by-elections the same day as the Labor Party's national conference. But the Prime Minister is rejecting that, saying Labor only has itself to blame. It comes on a day when another senator has resigned.





Labor is outraged at the decision to set July the 28th as the date for five by-elections, the most held on a single day since Federation in 1901. The Speaker of the House, Liberal MP Tony Smith, set the date on Thursday's final sitting day of the week. The Saturday selected in July is also the final day of Labor's national conference, which happens every three years. Labor Party president Mark Butler has told the ABC it is a partisan decision designed to disadvantage Labor candidates in the by-elections.





But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is rejecting those allegations. He has told journalists on the New South Wales Central Coast the date was set after independent advice from the Australian Electoral Commission.





Moreover, Mr Turnbull says, Labor could have avoided the clash if several of its members with dual-citizenship concerns had resigned like Coalition MPs did last year.





The by-elections are the result of five resignations. Three Labor MPs and independent South Australian Rebekha Sharkie, all dual citizens, resigned earlier this month.





Labor's Tim Hammond also resigned from his Perth seat for family reasons. Mark Butler has apologised again on the ABC and says Labor is considering its options.





Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says he is ready for by-elections whenever they are called but the Government could set them for an earlier date.





Meanwhile, the face of parliament has changed again at the end of the week, with New South Wales Greens senator Lee Rhiannon announcing she will retire in August. She will be leaving 10 months before her term is due to expire to open the way for state Greens politician Mehreen Faruqi.





Senator Rhiannon has been controversial in the party. She lost her pre-selection spot last year and had been expelled from Greens party-room decisions after undermining one of the party's policies last year. The Senator has told SBS it was her decision to resign, but she had a parting warning for her Greens colleagues.





