‘Our frontline heroes’: Survey examines long-term impact of COVID on health workers

The research will examine how well workplaces prepared for and responded to the risks in order to protect staff during the COVID-19 crisis. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…





First-responders confronted with the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic on a daily basis, will be subjects of a new health study into COVID-19.





More than 1500 workers, including hospital staff, primary care and aged care workers along with participants from other health sectors will be recruited.





Professor Karin Leder is an infectious disease physician from Monash University and her school is leading the research.





[ There is a fair amount of news already on the impacts on hospital workers, ambulance workers,aged care workers and on GPs, in every sector there has been enormous impacts and changes in workplace practices in response to the virus.]





That story by Stephanie Corsetti for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Singh Grewal for SBS Punjabi. Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





