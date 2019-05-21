Over 15 families deported annually because a member has a disability

Senator Steele-John has criticised Australia’s immigration laws as ‘outdated’ and ‘discriminatory’ when it comes to disability. Source: AAP
Published 21 May 2019 at 8:33pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
An investigation has found over 15 migrant families living in Australia face deportation each year because a family member has a disability which does not align with immigration requirements. Disability advocacy groups are accusing the government of breaching human rights and are taking the matter to the United Nations. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…
Published 21 May 2019 at 8:33pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share