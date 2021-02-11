Over 170,000 bone fractures last year due to Australians' poor bone health

Sixties pop star Dinah [[die-nuh]] Lee's chart-topping career spanned several decades.





The New Zealand-born performer is still following her passion in her 70s, despite developing fractures in her back.





She says the broken bones have caused her a lot of pain over the years.





"You have good days, you have bad days with the back. I have to be careful not to lift anything too heavy. You've got to find yourself a comfortable spot in bed."





Ms Lee is just one of a growing number of Australians dealing with low bone density, otherwise known as osteoporosis.





Those with the condition develop weak, thin and fragile bones, making them more likely to break in minor accidents.





Ms Lee says coming to the realisation of her condition was a slow process.





"No-one could tell you anything about osteoporosis. The doctors would say your bones are a little bit suss (not good). And so I went on some tablets. But it wasn't until later in my life, three or four years ago, that I started really noticing I wasn't too good with my bones."





