Overhaul of Australia's 'bowl of spaghetti' migration system announced

Domestic Travellers Experience Delays As Sydney Airport Faces Busiest Day In Two Years

Australia’s migration system is a ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia's migration system is to be overhauled after a once-in-a-generation review found it's not meeting the needs of the nation. The review panel has handed down 38 policy reform considerations to the government which have informed a draft outline for a new migration system.

A review into Australia's migration system has found it is broken and creating an environment ripe for exploitation.

Released by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, the report states the system needs clearer objectives.

Ms O'Neil describes the current system as a bureaucratic nightmare.

In total, the review panel handed down 38 policy reform considerations to the government.

In response to the review, Ms O'Neil confirmed two firm changes and flagged several more that are likely to happen soon.

One of the biggest changes will raise the minimum amount of money employers need to offer to sponsor a migrant from July the 1st.

Known as the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold it has not been raised since it was frozen at $53,000 a decade ago.

Now it will jump to $70,000.

Though it's not clear exactly when the new system will be in place, the government insists it's working as quickly as possible to implement it.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MicrosoftTeams-image (18).png

ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਿਮ ਵਿਦਾਇਗੀ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ 'ਚ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਲੋਕ

CLARE ONEIL PRESS CLUB

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 April 2023

HOUSING MARKET STOCK

Why is it so expensive to rent a home in Australia?

Sejal Gupra

Chandigarh girl Sejal Gupta crowned as Miss Teen International India