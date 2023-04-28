Overhaul of Australia's 'bowl of spaghetti' migration system announced

A review into Australia's migration system has found it is broken and creating an environment ripe for exploitation.





Released by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, the report states the system needs clearer objectives.





Ms O'Neil describes the current system as a bureaucratic nightmare.





In total, the review panel handed down 38 policy reform considerations to the government.





In response to the review, Ms O'Neil confirmed two firm changes and flagged several more that are likely to happen soon.





One of the biggest changes will raise the minimum amount of money employers need to offer to sponsor a migrant from July the 1st.





Known as the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold it has not been raised since it was frozen at $53,000 a decade ago.





Now it will jump to $70,000.



