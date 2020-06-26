SBS Punjabi

Overseas call-centre shutdowns due to COVID-19 may create jobs in Australia

A typical call centre

A typical call centre

Published 26 June 2020 at 11:52am, updated 26 June 2020 at 12:00pm
By John Baldock
Presented by MP Singh
Available in other languages

New data has suggested that call centre shutdowns overseas due to Covid19 may have a positive impact on the local job market. According to Liveperson, a global Artificial Intelligence specialist company, up to 30,000 local jobs may be created.

Highlights
  • Call centre shutdowns overseas may have a positive impact on the local job market: Report
  • Australian banks employed 1,500 new staff and redeployed more than 2,200 employees last month
Covid-19 has forced changes on companies around the world - and the closure of offshore call centres may have a resulting benefit here in Australia.

Australian banks employed 1,500 new staff and redeployed more than 2,200 employees last month in a bid to deal with historic pandemic driven demand for information in customer relations centres.

Andrew Cannington is the General Manager of Liveperson in the Asia Pacific region. He says redeploying employees into areas of need is a much better option for Australian companies than laying off staff.

"Contact centres have closed down. Companies all over Australia have then moved those conversations back onshore, started using their retail staff to host those conversations and then used automation to start to drive efficiency out of that."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

