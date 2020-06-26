Overseas call-centre shutdowns due to COVID-19 may create jobs in Australia

Highlights Call centre shutdowns overseas may have a positive impact on the local job market: Report

Australian banks employed 1,500 new staff and redeployed more than 2,200 employees last month

Covid-19 has forced changes on companies around the world - and the closure of offshore call centres may have a resulting benefit here in Australia.





Australian banks employed 1,500 new staff and redeployed more than 2,200 employees last month in a bid to deal with historic pandemic driven demand for information in customer relations centres.





Andrew Cannington is the General Manager of Liveperson in the Asia Pacific region. He says redeploying employees into areas of need is a much better option for Australian companies than laying off staff.





"Contact centres have closed down. Companies all over Australia have then moved those conversations back onshore, started using their retail staff to host those conversations and then used automation to start to drive efficiency out of that."





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





