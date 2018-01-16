Pakistan demands justice for Zainab Ansari

SBS Punjabi

Protesters have come out in large numbers seeking justice for 7 year old Zainab Ansari

Protesters have come out in large numbers seeking justice for 7 year old Zainab Ansari Source: Twitter

Published 16 January 2018 at 7:26pm
By Masood Mallhi
Nearly two weeks after 7 year old Zainab Ansari was raped and murdered in Kasur, the killer still seems to be at large, sparking further outrage in Pakistan.

7 year old Zainab Ansari was found in a pile of rubbish, after she had been brutally raped and murdered in the city of Kasur.

This sparked protests around the nation, since this is the 12th such reported case in recent times.

No arrests have been made so far and efforts to find the culprit have been increased. 

Masood Mallhi reports on this, and other news stories making headlines in Pakistan this week, including the loss of life at the LoC between India and Pakistan, as well as a new joint political campaign to dethrone Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government in Punjab.

