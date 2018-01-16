Pakistan demands justice for Zainab Ansari

7 year old Zainab Ansari was found in a pile of rubbish, after she had been brutally raped and murdered in the city of Kasur.





This sparked protests around the nation, since this is the 12th such reported case in recent times.





No arrests have been made so far and efforts to find the culprit have been increased.





Masood Mallhi reports on this, and other news stories making headlines in Pakistan this week, including the loss of life at the LoC between India and Pakistan, as well as a new joint political campaign to dethrone Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government in Punjab.





