SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Government approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

SBS Punjabi

A Pakistani citizen receives a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

A Pakistani citizen receives a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2021 at 1:22pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

Published 2 June 2021 at 1:22pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the sixth vaccine approved for mass vaccination in Pakistan. The country has already received its first shipment of over 100,000 doses of the vaccine on May 28 under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme.

The DRAP board approved the vaccine's use for children above 12 years of age, becoming the first vaccine to be administered to children in Pakistan.

"This vaccine will be administered to people with low immunity, including pregnant women and aspiring pilgrims (hajjis) who are above 40," DRAP officials told Pakistani media.





Advertisement
 
Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack