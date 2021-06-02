Pakistan Diary: Government approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the sixth vaccine approved for mass vaccination in Pakistan. The country has already received its first shipment of over 100,000 doses of the vaccine on May 28 under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme.





The DRAP board approved the vaccine's use for children above 12 years of age, becoming the first vaccine to be administered to children in Pakistan.





"This vaccine will be administered to people with low immunity, including pregnant women and aspiring pilgrims (hajjis) who are above 40," DRAP officials told Pakistani media.













Advertisement





Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



