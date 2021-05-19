SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: National Assembly passes resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinian protesters throw stones during clashes with Israeli troops at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank City of Nablus. Source: EPA

Published 19 May 2021 at 10:51am, updated 19 May 2021 at 10:54am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
The National Assembly of Pakistan on 17 May passed a resolution denouncing Israel’s "systematic oppression" of the people of Palestine and demanded a UN investigation for the "human rights violations." All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the resolution in the National Assembly on Monday, condemning the "Israeli terrorism in Palestine."

Speaking in the National Assembly, he urged the international community to take urgent notice of the "barbaric attacks on Palestinians and forced evictions", as well as to create an international security system for the affected people.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

