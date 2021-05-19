Pakistan Diary: National Assembly passes resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the resolution in the National Assembly on Monday, condemning the "Israeli terrorism in Palestine."
Speaking in the National Assembly, he urged the international community to take urgent notice of the "barbaric attacks on Palestinians and forced evictions", as well as to create an international security system for the affected people.
Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.
Advertisement
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .