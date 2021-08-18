SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan says Afghans ‘broke shackles of slavery’ as Taliban seize power

SBS Punjabi

Kabul airport

صحنه‌ای از لحظه پرواز یک هواپیمای نظامی آمریکا از میدان هوایی کابل در روزهای نخست سقوط افغانستان به دست طالبان Source: Verified UGC/AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2021 at 11:54am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that Afghans have “broken the shackles of slavery” while describing the Taliban’s seizure of power in the neighbouring war-torn country. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

Published 18 August 2021 at 11:54am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
"It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery," Mr Khan said.

The statement comes after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan in just over a week and took control of Kabul on 15 August.

Advertisement
The US has evacuated its embassy after the Taliban entered Kabul two weeks earlier than the August 31 deadline for the complete pullout of the US troops.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, conceding that the Taliban have won the 20-year war.

Click on the player above to listen to the segment in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack