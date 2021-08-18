Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan says Afghans ‘broke shackles of slavery’ as Taliban seize power

"It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery," Mr Khan said.





The statement comes after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan in just over a week and took control of Kabul on 15 August.





The US has evacuated its embassy after the Taliban entered Kabul two weeks earlier than the August 31 deadline for the complete pullout of the US troops.





Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, conceding that the Taliban have won the 20-year war.





