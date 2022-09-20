Pakistan floods affect millions, forcing many to sleep in the open

With a third of the country under water, the destruction has stretched across Pakistan.





Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization Director-general recent statement, says there are deep concerns about the wave of waterborne diseases and death following the catastrophic floods.





"I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan that has severely impacted vital health systems, leaving millions vulnerable."





"The water supply is disrupted, forcing people to drink unsafe water, which can spread cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases.



He further added that health centres had been flooded and their supplies had been damaged, which means more unsafe births, and more untreated diseases, to name a few of the impacts on health.





"I urge donors to continue to respond generously so that, together, we can save lives and prevent more suffering," he said.





Meanwhile, the Australian diaspora has banded together to support flood-hit Pakistan.





SBS Urdu hosted a radiothon this Sunday to raise money to support UNICEF Australia's Pakistan Flood Emergency Appeal.



SBS Urdu's Rehan Alavi and Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja during SBS Radiothon for Pakistan flood relief. The Australian government has already provided $2 million in humanitarian aid to help those affected by the floods and now it again announced an additional $3 million while expressing support for SBS Urdu's Radiothon on Sunday.



Recently, Canada's International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan also visited Pakistan with a Canadian delegation to take stock of the destruction level and show solidarity with the country's people.





He met with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mrs Hina Rabbani Khar while pledging Canada's assistance to Pakistan in reconstructing the country.



While expressing deep sympathy for the flood victims, Mr Sajjan said, "I am meeting with affected communities, humanitarian partners and officials to see how Canada can help those affected by this tragic disaster in Pakistan."





The country's Minister of State, Hina Rabbani Khar, asserted that Pakistan, despite contributing less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, is bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.



Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless. Credit: AP UN chief Antonio Guterres also appealed for global cooperation in view of the massive damage after he visited the flood-hit areas and hoped for rehabilitation.



