Pakistan Punjab report: A record number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Source: Getty

Published 2 June 2020 at 9:45pm
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Masood Mahli
Pakistan grappling with rising coronavirus cases; Sindh province worst hit by the pandemic followed by Punjab

 In this bulletin...

 **Coronavirus cases rise above 74,700 in Pakistan; 1576 dead

**Shahbaz Sharif summoned again by the court, cries victimisation

and

**Pakistan’s new crises; flour prices skyrocket

 

