Pakistan Punjab report: Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of a "very difficult time" ahead

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.

Source: AAP

Published 9 June 2020 at 8:28pm, updated 9 June 2020 at 9:40pm
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Masood Mahli
Source: SBS

The tally of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Pakistan has passed 100,000; more than 2000 people dead.

In this bulletin...

**Coronavirus count crosses 100,000 mark in Pakistan

**Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warns India of a befitting response if provoked

**Lahore High Court orders not to arrest Shahbaz Sharif till 17 June 

and 

**Punjab government will present provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on June 15; federal budget on June 12 

 

 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


