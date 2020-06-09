Pakistan Punjab report: Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of a "very difficult time" ahead

In this bulletin...
**Coronavirus count crosses 100,000 mark in Pakistan
**Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warns India of a befitting response if provoked
**Lahore High Court orders not to arrest Shahbaz Sharif till 17 June
**Punjab government will present provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on June 15; federal budget on June 12
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others.
Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.
