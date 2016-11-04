Pakistani Punjabi Poetess Shahida Dalawar Shah

Ms Shah has done 6 MAs and one of them is in Punjabi. Although she wanted to pursue her career in Punjabi literature, but unfortunately she couldn't get proper platofrm so had to move on to another field. Today she shares some choices couplets from her poems and talks about state of Punjabi in western Punjab. Our Pakistan based reporter Janab Masud Mallhi brings this lovely interview to us.
Mallhi Source: Mallhi
There are very few female Punjabi poetess who have written excellent poetry and one of them is Shahida Dalawar Shah from Pakistan.
Published 4 November 2016 at 7:56pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Share