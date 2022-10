In this week's Kitab Parchool, Masood Malhi delves into 'Punjay Mahal Punjan Vich Chanan', a book by Shaarab. In this book the poet, in his own unique manner, celebrates the joys of love and pain of separation in his unique style.





