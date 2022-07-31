SBS Punjabi

Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: 'Yaadan Maatam Keetay' by Zahid Jarpalvi

Zahid Jarpalvi's book Yaadan Maatam Keetay

Zahid Jarpalvi's book Yaadan Maatam Keetay Source: SBS

Published 1 August 2022 at 9:30am
Presented by Masood Mahli
In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews a collection of poems by one of the luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry, Zahid Jarpalvi, from his book 'Yaadan Maatam Keetay'. Click on the player above to listen to this review in Punjabi.

