Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: 'Yaadan Maatam Keetay' by Zahid Jarpalvi

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Zahid Jarpalvi's book Yaadan Maatam Keetay Source: SBS
Published 1 August 2022 at 9:30am
Presented by Masood Mahli
Source: SBS
In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews a collection of poems by one of the luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry, Zahid Jarpalvi, from his book 'Yaadan Maatam Keetay'. Click on the player above to listen to this review in Punjabi.
Published 1 August 2022 at 9:30am
Presented by Masood Mahli
Source: SBS
Share