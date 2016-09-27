Pammi Bai - A stern follower of Punjabi folk music and dance

Pammi Bai has always been a stern follower of Punjabi folk music and is credited with keeping the Punjabi folk tradition alive. His songs include the traditional music instruments of toomba, algoza, toombi, sarangi, wanjli, bugdu, been, dhadd, dholki, dhol, ghara, chimta, dafli and dhoru. His songs include various Bhangra forms like Jhoomar, Malwai, Giddha, Dhandas.





ਪੰਮੀ ਬਾਈ (ਪਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ) ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ, ਸੰਗੀਤਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਭੰਗੜਾ ਡਾਂਸਰ ਹੈ। ਸੰਸਾਰ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਮੀ ਬਾਈ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਅਹਿਮ ਸਥਾਨ ਬਣਾਇਆ, ਖ਼ਾਸ ਤੌਰ ਉੱਪਰ ਭੰਗੜੇ ਲਈ ਪਰੰਪਰਾਗਤ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਹੱਥ ਅਜ਼ਮਾਇਆ। ਪੰਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਧੇਰੇ ਧਿਆਨ "ਅਸ਼ਕੇ" ਤੋਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ, ਪੰਮੀ ਦੀਆਂ 12 ਐਲਬਮਾਂ ਅਤੇ 100 ਦੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਗਾਣੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਹੋ ਚੁਕੇ ਹਨ। ਪੰਮੀ ਬਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਭੰਗੜੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ੇਰ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪੰਮੀ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਦੇ 25 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨੀ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਲੋਂ 2009 ਵਿੱਚ, ਪੰਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਫੋਕ ਗੀਤ ਕਾਰਨ ਸ਼ਿਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਵਾਰਡ ਨਾਲ ਸਨਮਾਨਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਡਿਪਾਰਟਮੈਂਟ ਵਲੋਂ ਪੰਮੀ ਨੂੰ ਫੈਲੋਸ਼ਿਪ ਨਾਲ ਸਨਮਾਨਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। (Wiki)





Hailing from Jakhpel village in Sangrur district of the Malwa region, known for its richness of folklore, Pammi Bai has been associated with cultural activities for the past 20 years. He is the son of the late Partap Singh Baghi, a famous freedom fighter. His father inspired him to become an artist. An outstanding folk dancer, Pammi turned a professional artiste.





