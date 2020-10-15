Passionate Punjabis invited to come forward to support hockey in Australia

Even though hockey is not that popular among many other games both in Australia and India, the Australian government is trying to bring it back to the forefront by introducing it to CALD communities.





Highlights:





The Australian hockey team is among the top three worldwide.

Two types of workshops are arranged to introduce this game in multicultural communities. One is for beginners and the other is for those who can form and play in social clubs.

Australian hockey clubs have players from 5 years to 70 years playing hockey.

Manu Singh started playing hockey since very young age. Source: Manu Singh Hockey NSW is inviting ambassadors from CALD communities to introduce this game and to arrange competitions among those communities.





Manu Singh Walia is one of such ambassadors to promote and revive hockey in Indian sub-continent communities.





‘My parents who migrated to Australian in the early 1990s took me to the field at a very young age where I played a variety of sports including hockey,’ said Manu Singh.





Manu Singh’s love with hockey started about 20 years ago when he was in school and currently he is playing with Ryde Hunters Hill Hockey club which is one of the biggest hockey clubs of Australia.





‘Currently, six players in Australia’s Olympic hockey team are from my club,’ Mr Singh shared proudly. Dedicated to promote Hockey in CALD communities, Manu Singh selected as Multicultural ambassador Source: Manu Singh ‘It’s a lovely sport to play, it is very engaging but I think the wider communities are not aware of the opportunities to try this game’.





It is a common fact that most of the Australian born or raised children prefer playing footy or other Australian favourite games and hockey is not that popular among them.





‘When we migrated from India, I was only two-and-a-half years old and the Indian hockey team was quite dominant at that time. My dad who loved this game to the extreme and played socially, introduced me this game.’





Mr Singh said, ‘My personal traction with hockey was because it is a team sport. We learn lots of personal development skills from teamwork e.g. independence, social skills and resilience etc’. Source: Manu Singh ‘These things are most important for life in general and hockey helps to develop these skills’.





One of Manu Singh’s friends, Harman Singh Lotey, from the Australian International Sports Organisation approached Hockey NSW with a vision to introduce this game to the multicultural communities of Australia.





They have introduced two types of workshops. One is, ‘community try events’ and it aims to introduce this game to the beginners. It is a free event including equipment.





The second is a ‘League of Nations Cup’ through which any community can form a social team and participate in the league.





Manu Singh being an ambassador appeals to all community members, ‘Just give this game a chance. Support the events organised by us. It's a very social, friendly and family-oriented game that all family can enjoy’.





‘The local clubs invite young ones from the age of 5 up to the age of 70 years to come and play this game at any level’.





To hear the full interview, please click on the audio player above.





