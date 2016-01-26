Pat Farmer has begun the Spirit of India Run today - January 26, 2016

SBS Punjabi

Pat Farmer at the start of the Spirit of India run on January 26, 2016

Pat Farmer at the start of the Spirit of India run on January 26, 2016 Source: Pat Farmer

Published 26 January 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 26 January 2016 at 4:56pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Hon Patrick Farmer has just commenced the Spirit of India run - the sea to summit race that will see him sprinting from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 66 days, and in true Aussie spirit, he's hoping to raise $100,000 for the education of the girl child in India.

Multiple world record holder, Australia Day ambassador, former member of Parliament and ultra-marathon runner Patrick Farmer spoke to SBS Punjabi program from Kanyakumari, just hours before the Spirit of India run began, saying "I'm scared of what I'm about to put my body through over the next two months, but I'm excited about the sights I'll see, the smells, the sounds and the tastes that I'll have the privilege of knowing, during this run".

 Symbolically, this run commences on January 26 - which is Australia Day and India's Republic Day.

 
Pat Farmer to run across India for charity



"Everyone in India seems to have embraced me and my team," added Pat, saying "many stalls in Kanyakumari had posters about the Sea to Summit run, and hundreds of people are wearing "Spirit of India run" T-shirts. I have absolutely no idea where the people have go them from"!

 
Pat has promised to call in to SBS Punjabi program with regular updates during the Spirit of India run - so, stay tuned!

Pat Farmer's Spirit of India begins on January 26, 2016
Source: Pat Farmer




