Pat Farmer has begun the Spirit of India Run today - January 26, 2016

Multiple world record holder, Australia Day ambassador, former member of Parliament and ultra-marathon runner Patrick Farmer spoke to SBS Punjabi program from Kanyakumari, just hours before the Spirit of India run began, saying "I'm scared of what I'm about to put my body through over the next two months, but I'm excited about the sights I'll see, the smells, the sounds and the tastes that I'll have the privilege of knowing, during this run".





Symbolically, this run commences on January 26 - which is Australia Day and India's Republic Day.





READ MORE Pat Farmer to run across India for charity







"Everyone in India seems to have embraced me and my team," added Pat, saying "many stalls in Kanyakumari had posters about the Sea to Summit run, and hundreds of people are wearing "Spirit of India run" T-shirts. I have absolutely no idea where the people have go them from"!





Pat Farmer at the start of the Spirit of India run on January 26, 2016 Source: Pat Farmer





Pat has promised to call in to SBS Punjabi program with regular updates during the Spirit of India run - so, stay tuned!





Source: Pat Farmer









