Pat Farmer visits Golden Temple!

Australian ultra-marathon legend Pat Farmer is on the final leg of his epic run across India with less than 1000km left to cover.





This week Pat farmer entered the state of Punjab where he met with a few officials in Chandigarh before continuing his run towards Amritsar. There, he had the opportunity to witness the Wagah Border Ceremony and the Golden Temple. At the temple, Pat farmer and his crew were not only fortunate enough to pay their respects to the holy book but also work in the kitchen to help prepare meals and serve them to the locals. According to pat farmer, the visit to Amritsar has been the highlight of his entire run so far. He shares the entire experience with Preeti McCarthy from SBS Punjabi in this interview.





Pat Farmer will now continue his run towards the border of Punjab state and enter Kashmir soon.





Since embarking on the Spirit of India Run from the southern-most point of India on January 26, 2016, Mr Farmer has run over 3800km through deserts, beaches, jungles, mountains, cities and highways.











With less than two weeks to go, the endurance runner is approaching the most difficult section of his journey and will literally be staring up a mountain.





Were still yet to see, what I believe, to be the most beautiful part of India - Kashmir, Mr Farmer said.





I look forward to seeing the mountains; its an area I focused on heavily during my planning for this journey.





Mr Farmer has been picturing reaching his final destination since before he ever took the first step over seven weeks ago.





The amazing thing about sport is it can be used as a tool for turning dreams into a reality. When this started, all I had was a dream and a map of India - just a piece of paper.





Now Im standing here, three quarters of the way through this journey.





In recent days, the weather has turned from hot and dry to heavy rain, thunderstorms and much colder temperatures but Mr Farmer continues to run in all conditions.





The Spirit of India Run has been raising funds for the Nanhi Kali foundation to support disadvantaged girls in India with their education.





Last week, when Mr Farmer had run through Delhi, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) announced a $20,000 donation to the charity.





The finish line is in Srinagar, a city in the northern most section of India at the base of the Himalayas. He is expected to take his final step on March 30.















