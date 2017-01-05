Patna turns mini Punjab to celebrate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji is well-known as a Warrior in Sikh History, but he was also a Saint, Poet and a Scholar.Over 10 lakhs Sikh pilgrims from across the globe, especially from Punjab state have already reached the Patna-capital city of state Bihar, the birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh to participate in the religious congregation.
Indian Sikh warriors display traditional martial art skills in a religious procession to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu. Source: AAP Photo/Channi Anand
Thousands of followers of Sikhism on Wednesday participated in an impressive nagar kirtan held from Gandhi Maidan to Takht Sri Harimandir ji Patna Sahib. Leading the procession were the two groups of Panj Piaras (The five beloved of the Guru) who walked ahead of a gilded palanquin carrying the Sikh holy book, Shri Guru Granth Sahib - which embodies a living guru in Sikh religion.
Panj Pyare or the Beloved Five lead as Sikh devotees carry Sri Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple. Source: AAP-EPA- Raminder Pal Singh
Sikh devotees participate in a Nagar Kirtan on Prakash Parva to celebrate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on January 4, 2017 in Patna, India. Source: AP Dubey- Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Panj Pyare or the Beloved Five lead as a Sikh priest carries Sri Guru Granth Sahib on his head at the Golden Temple. Source: AAP-EPA/ Raminder Pal Singh
Indian children, wearing religious attire, shout religious slogans in a religious procession on the eve of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Source: AAP-EPA/ Raminder Pal Singh
