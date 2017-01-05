Patna turns mini Punjab to celebrate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji is well-known as a Warrior in Sikh History, but he was also a Saint, Poet and a Scholar.Over 10 lakhs Sikh pilgrims from across the globe, especially from Punjab state have already reached the Patna-capital city of state Bihar, the birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh to participate in the religious congregation.

Indian Sikh warriors display traditional martial art skills in a religious procession to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu. Source: AAP Photo/Channi Anand