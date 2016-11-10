Penny Sidhu – Hitting (life) Goals

Penny Sidhu hails from Chandigarh, in Punjab and came to Australia in March this year and started working with Hockey Australia in June. She holds the position of Marketing and Brand Manager within the organisation.





In her conversation with SBS Punjabi, Penny talks about her love for sports and credits this field for teaching her sportsmanship. She says that sports didn’t only teach her how to win and lose with dignity but also taught her important life lessons and made her a team player in general.





Penny has previously worked with Kings XI cricket team as a Digital Marketing Manager for more than two years which she says has been an interesting journey.





Apart from her role in the field of sports, she has recently done a leadership course in Australia and wants to use the platform of Hockey to make a difference in her community, especially women from diverse backgrounds.





Due to her work and experience, Penny Sidhu has been shortlisted as a finalist for IEC Awards 2016.



