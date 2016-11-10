SBS Punjabi

Penny Sidhu – Hitting (life) Goals

SBS Punjabi

Penny Sidhu

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2016 at 7:31pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 2:14pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Her love and dedication to sports is the driving force in her career.

Published 10 November 2016 at 7:31pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 2:14pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Penny Sidhu hails from Chandigarh, in Punjab and came to Australia in March this year and started working with Hockey Australia in June. She holds the position of Marketing and Brand Manager within the organisation.

Penny Sidhu demonstrates Hockey to a kid at Fed Square
Source: Supplied


In her conversation with SBS Punjabi, Penny talks about her love for sports and credits this field for teaching her sportsmanship. She says that sports didn’t only teach her how to win and lose with dignity but also taught her important life lessons and made her a team player in general.

Penny Sidhu with Indian Hockey Team
Source: Supplied


Penny has previously worked with Kings XI cricket team as a Digital Marketing Manager for more than two years which she says has been an interesting journey.

Apart from her role in the field of sports, she has recently done a leadership course in Australia and wants to use the platform of Hockey to make a difference in her community, especially women from diverse backgrounds.

Due to her work and experience, Penny Sidhu has been shortlisted as a finalist for IEC Awards 2016.  

Penny Sidhu
Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?