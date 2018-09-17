Peter Dutton could be referred to High Court this week

The Greens are already counting down the days until Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton leaves parliament. Greens leader Richard Di Natale says support is growing for a no-confidence motion, which could be moved next week.





Senator Di Natale says most of the crossbenchers also back the move, however they still need the votes of some Coalition M-Ps to get it passed. Opposition politicians say it's not a good look for a new prime minister to have questions over his cabinet's eligibility. Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese has told the Nine Network the Coalition government is imploding.





Minister Dutton narrowly survived - by one vote - a motion last month, brought by Labor, to send him to the High Court over his financial interest in several childcare centres in Brisbane. Childcare facilities now receive direct funding from the Commonwealth, possibly putting Mr Dutton in contravention of Section 44 of the constitution. Prime Minister Morrison is still checking whether the minister recused himself from cabinet discussions over childcare funding.





Advice released by the solicitor-general says while the Home Affairs Minister "isn't incapable" of sitting in parliament, there are "risks" that could only be tested in court. But the government is standing firm, saying legal advice backs up their belief that Mr Dutton can retain his place in parliament. Speaking on Sky news, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says he has no doubt the minister is in the right.





The numbers of those with a similar level of faith in the government might be thinning out. At a Lowy Institute lecture on Thursday night (Sept 13), businessman Frank Lowy bemoaned the current state of Australian politics. He says democracy deserves more respect.





Mr Dutton is also facing allegations he stopped a number of deportations as favours for friends, and used his ministerial contacts to get former colleagues jobs.





