Phone scams feigning kidnappings target Australia’s international students

Phone scam victims

Some victims of phone scams were told to pretend they had been kidnapped. Source: Victoria Police

Published 25 September 2019 at 3:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:09pm
By Evan Young, Nick Baker
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Australian authorities are warning Chinese migrants and university students to be wary of new phone scams targeting them. One scam in particular tricks victims into posing as kidnapping victims. It's leading to calls to better teach international students how to deal with scammers.

