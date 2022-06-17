Pinky Singh earns Queen's Birthday honour for her community services

Highlights Community services earn Pinky Singh an OAM this Queen's birthday

The recipients are chosen for their contribution to community service, science, sports, arts and more

Ms Singh says she believes in giving back through 'sewa' - an act of selfless service

A keen advocate for community services and multiculturalism, India-born Pinky Singh is one of the winners of the Queen's Birthday Honour.





Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) will be awarded to her in October this year.





As a part of the Queen's birthday award ceremonies, around 992 Australians were recognised for their meritorious service to the country.





Having a multifaceted skill set, Pinky Singh migrated to Australia from India in 1998.





Ms Singh don many hats. She says that she has been an advisor to the Indian council in Queensland, ambassador for Lord Mayors' multicultural round table, the founding President of Brisbane Indian lions club, president of the Punjabi Welfare Association of Australia and much more.





From community leadership to Queensland elections, Ms Singh was actively involved in raising funds and awareness about the tragic killing of Punjabi bus driver and singer Manmeet Alisher in 2016. Pinky Singh. Source: Supplied by Ms Singh. 'Giving Back'





Ms Singh says that as a Sikh she always aims to practice 'sewa'- which means 'giving back' through selfless service.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, she urges migrant women to give back to the community in one way or another.





"I urge each woman out there to follow your heart and passion, give your best shot in life and also give back to the community in one way or another," she says.





There is no shortcut, but if you follow your passion, the universe helps you

A firm believer in hard work, Ms Singh says she received this recognition for working in a multicultural community over the years.





"I believe that migrant women need to push a little harder than others to achieve in any area of expertise due to language and cultural barriers, but nothing is impossible," she says.





Listen to this podcast to know about her journey in Australia.

