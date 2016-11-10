SBS Punjabi

Please be patient as the financial 'Swachh Bharat' gets underway : Indian High Commissioner

SBS Punjabi

Hon Navdeep Suri, the Indian High Commissioner in Australia

Hon Navdeep Suri, the Indian High Commissioner in Australia Source: IHC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 3:44pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Australian Indians have been concerned about the Rs 500 / 1000 notes they maybe holding, which are practically rendered worthless after PM Modi's announcement on Nov 8 to demonetise them.

Published 10 November 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 3:44pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Some may call it a "master stroke", others a "surgical strike" and even others may see this as a political stunt, coming a few months before crucial state elections in India. But whatever the reason, the demonetisation of Rs 500/1000 will have a major impact on the Indian economy.

With one decisive announcement on the night of November 8, the Indian PM Narendra Modi made an estimated $217 billion worth of Indian currency notes completely redundant. All Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes have been demonetised - it is estimated that these notes formed 86% of all the Indian currency notes that were being used India until Nov 8.

Citizens are heavily inconvenienced in the short term, but have begun exchanging their old high denomination notes for new ones from banks and post offices. They can only get Rs 4,000 a day because of a shortfall in new currency notes.

We asked the Indian High Commissioner in Canberra, Mr Navdeep Suri about what options are available to people living overseas, who maybe holding the scrapped notes.

 We also asked him about the effect of this "surgical strike" on the overall Indian economy, and its possible effect on upcoming state elections in India, including Punjab.

 Hear Mr Suri's answers, in this interview...

 
READ MORE

Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes declared illegal in India



READ MORE

New Indian currency notes to be introduced on November 10



READ MORE

India abolishes largest bank notes: here is what the experts say!



READ MORE

As Americans counted votes, Indians counted their notes



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?