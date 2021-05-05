PM 'makes no apologies' for India travel ban breach penalties

The federal government has resisted widespread criticism over its decision to criminalise attempts by Australians to return home from India.





The government decided to make it illegal for Australians stranded in India to return home until the 15th May, as India battles a catastrophic coronavirus outbreak.





But Prime Minister Scott Morrison is refusing to back down, saying the temporary ban is needed to properly prepare Australia's quarantine program.





Advertisement

The emergency declaration, permitted under the Biosecurity Act, states Australian citizens and residents could attract a $66,600 fine or a five-year jail term for breaching the suspension of flights from India.





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has told ABC News threatening citizens with jail for returning home is extraordinary policy.





The government needs to put in place mechanisms so that they can get Australians home. When there was a travel ban from China, the Australian government chartered aircraft to get people back from Wuhan at the peak of the outbreak that occurred. This government has done nothing to put in place those measures. What they've done is threaten people and then withdraw the threat.





Can I visit my parents? Source: SBS





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









